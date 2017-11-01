‘SME sector cannot be neglected’

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has said that the SME sector is the backbone of the economy, engine of growth and the vehicle of employment and cannot be neglected or overlooked under any circumstances, a statement said on Tuesday.

Zulfikar Thaver, president of Unisame, said that the sector needs land on easy payment terms.

It needs finance at affordable markup with access to finance, he added. The sector needs uninterrupted energy, raw material and packing material with zero duty and also an export promotion bureau and a chamber of commerce of its own.

Logistics facilities and cold storages and dehydration plants are also required. He urged the prime minister to make the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) strong and increase its size and scope and provide funds for its project and enable it to cater to and reach the SMEs, the statement said. The Unisame president also invited the attention of the PM towards the sufferings of the SME farmers who are victimised at the hands of the middlemen.