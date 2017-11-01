Wed November 01, 2017
Business

November 1, 2017

Telenor Group CEO visits Pakistan

Telenor Group CEO visits Pakistan

KARACHI: Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group, met President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain to reiterate Telenor’s commitment to realising the ambition of a digital Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

Brekke visited Pakistan to visit the new Telenor Pakistan campus in Islamabad called ‘345’, the original prefix for Telenor numbers in Pakistan, it added.

During his meeting with the President at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Brekke acknowledged the Pakistani government’s efforts to create a conducive environment for the growth of the telecom sector. Commenting on the role of telecommunication sector in Pakistan, President Hussain said, “Unprecedented development is being undertaken in Pakistan in various sectors, including health, education, economy and agriculture by utilising telecommunication technology, which is resulting in further progress and economic stability of the country.”

