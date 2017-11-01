Oman Air opens new call centre

KARACHI: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, announced the soft opening of its new call centre in Gurgaon India, besides the current one operating in Oman, a statement said on Tuesday. The new call centre will operate 24 hours on a daily basis one week after the soft opening. The new call centre, which will be managed by call centre experts Interglobe Technologies, will provide support in English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Nepali and Tamil languages, it added. The centre will be staffed by a professional team, all of whom will offer help and advice in the welcoming manner that Omanis and Oman Air are known for, it said.