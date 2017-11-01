Mari Petroleum profit jumps 30.6pc

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI) on Tuesday said it third quarter net profit rose 30.6 percent to Rs3.613 billion. The oil and gas exploration firm earned a profit of Rs2.765 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30 clocked in at Rs32.77 compared with EPS of Rs25.09 in the same period last year. The company did not announce any payouts. Net sales revenues during the quarter stood at Rs9.335 billion, up 28.5 percent from revenues of Rs7.262 billion recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2016.