Graduation Ceremony Marks Years of Accomplishment for Leads University

Lahore: Under the patronage of Mian Zahoor Ahmed Watto, president Lahore Leads University, held its graduation ceremony on October 30, 2017 at Aiwan e Iqbal Complex Lahore. The ceremony, which honoured 800 graduates from various disciplines, also marked the university’s 7th year, since its establishment in 2011.

The milestone event was chaired by chief guest Rana Sana Ullah, provincial minister for Law and parliamentary affairs. Pro Vice Chancellor of the varsity Dr. Abdul Majeed Cheema presided over the event. Chief Guest Rana Sana Ullah distributed awards and certificates of best performance awards to 9 students and certificate of meritorious achievement awards to 26 students of BS, MA and MPhil degree programs. Student Muhammad Tabeen al Barakat of BS civil engineering received roll of honour and medal from worthy minister. Minister for Law Rana Sana Ullah congratulated the students on achieving an important milestone and encouraged them to continuous their journey of academic and research field. The Punjab government knows the important of education and doing best to facilities intelligent students with local and foreign scholarships.

Dr. Abdul Majeed Cheema in his address stated that earning a degree is a huge accomplishment for any one and you should be proud of the hard work and dedication that you displayed in the pursuit of your dreams and your career. He also added that university has achieved much in minimum age of varsity which is only six years since its establishment in 2011. Moreover, leads university has signed MOUS with finest universities of US, Malaysia, Thai Land and Turkey for faculty exchange programs and research activities.***