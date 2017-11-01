Profits of KSE-100 listed firms decline 9.6 percent in Q3

KARACHI: Profitability of KSE-100 index listed firms witnessed a decline of 9.6 percent during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, a brokerage house report said on Tuesday.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) analysis of KSE-100 companies representing 96 percent of market capitalisation stated that profits of commercial banks declined 58 percent, while oil & gas exploration companies recorded a 41 percent rise in profitability amid higher oil prices and increased hydrocarbon production.

“Fertilizer sector witnessed a 12 percent profitability decline as lower urea realized prices on account of discounts offered by the manufacturers during August led towards decline in gross margins,” report added.

Cement sector’s profits dropped by a meager 0.7 percent in the outgoing quarter as lower effective tax rate has buttered earnings. Earnings of power generation and distribution companied posted a growth of 3.0 percent to Rs6.969 billion as net sales of the sector surged 17.9 percent on account of 21 percent higher FO prices along with 1.6 percent higher generation during the quarter under review.

The oil and gas marketing companies’ profitability grew 5.8 percent led by Pakistan State Oil which exhibited growth of 15 percent mainly on account of volumetric growth.

Automobile sector profitability swelled 38 percent amid automobile sales portraying a progress of 27 percent. “Pak Suzuki (PSMC) dominated sector profitability given enormous growth in sales number while in the tractor market, Millat Tractors (MTL) posted impressive sales given agriculture growth in Pakistan and CPEC related transportation activities,” AHL report added.

Earnings of textile composite sector diminished 51 percent due to less demand of textile products globally. “Textile manufacturer faced difficulty in passing on the impact of rising costs. However arrival of bumper crop in Pakistan may reduce cost going forward,” analysts at AHL viewed.

Profitability of the engineering sector depicted a growth of 35 percent, led by volumetric as well as value growth given steel companies continue to remain shielded by protectionist duties at import level.

During the outgoing quarter, benchmark index shed 4,156 points and 79 percent of the decline in index was contributed by banking (down 41 percent) and cement (down 38 percent) sectors.