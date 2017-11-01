Copper retreats

Sydney/Melbourne :London copper returned overnight gains in Asian trading on Tuesday on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Copper started the week by pulling away from the previous session´s two-week low as a retreat in the dollar tempted buyers back to the metal.

However, the new-found strength of the dollar against a basket of currencies encouraged enough profit-taking in less-active Asian trading to drive the metal into negative territory, according to commodities traders. A stronger dollar can prompt speculators to sell dollar-denominated copper positions and book profits on the currency spread. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2 percent to $6,849.50 tonne by 0144 GMT, eroding Monday´s gain.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was mostly flat at 53,560 yuan($8,068.45)a tonne.