Wed November 01, 2017
Business

November 1, 2017

Cotton unchanged

Karachi :Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates stood unchanged.

The spot rates remained firm at Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs6,445/maund and Rs6,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the arrivals increased slightly, but the demand in the market kept the prices firm. “This year, quality of cotton in Punjab remained low, so buyers want to build their stocks as soon as possible,” he added.

A total of 29 transactions were recorded of around 25,000 bales at a price of Rs6,200 to Rs6,550/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Ghotki, Daharki, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Rahimyar Khan, Yazman, Fort Abbas, Chistian and Haroonabad.

