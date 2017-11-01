Oil eases

Singapore/Tokyo :Oil prices eased on Tuesday as traders took profits following days of gains and as the prospect of increasing U.S. exports dampened overall bullish sentiment that has driven Brent above $60 per barrel.

Traders said that Iraq´s move to increase oil exports from its southern ports by 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 3.45 million bpd to make up for supply disruptions from its northern Kirkuk fields had also weighed on Brent.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.78 per barrel at 0626 GMT.

That was 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, below their last settlement, but still not far off July 2015-highs reached earlier this week, and up some 37 percent since their 2017-lows last June. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.10 a barrel, 5 cents below their last close.