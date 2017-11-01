Gold steadies

Bengaluru :Gold held steady early on Tuesday as the dollar eased after reports that two former aides of U.S. President Donald Trump were charged by federal authorities probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,276.32 per ounce at 1254 GMT. The yellow metal has shed about 0.2 percent so far in October, in what could be its second straight monthly decline.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were little changed at $1,277.30. The dollar index against a basket of currencies held on to its losses from the previous session, when it fell about 0.4 percent.

Federal investigators charged Trump´s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering on Monday. A third former Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty in early October to lying to the FBI, it was announced on Monday.