Dollar down

SINGAPORE: The dollar touched a one-week low versus the yen on Tuesday as investors turned cautious following news that investigators probing Russian interference in the U.S. election had charged President Donald Trump´s former campaign manager.

The yen showed limited reaction after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady on Tuesday as widely expected, even as it slightly cut its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year.

The dollar held steady at 113.17 yen, having slipped to as low as 112.97 yen in early Asian trade, its lowest level since Oct.

20. Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election charged Trump´s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering on Monday.

Neither Trump nor his campaign was mentioned in the indictment against Manafort and Gates. But the latest developments in the investigation pressured the dollar, said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore. "It´s weighing on dollar/yen a little bit. I think there´s a little bit of uncertainty," Innes said.