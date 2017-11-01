Palm oil falls

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday after four straight sessions of gains on weakness in related edible oils, while shipment data from a cargo surveyor did little to support the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 2,820 ringgit ($666.98) a tonne after posting its biggest intraday percentage drop in two weeks. It has risen 4.6 percent so far this month, heading for a third monthly gain in four.

Traded volumes stood at 10,235 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Tuesday.

"The market is down on a correction and due to externals.

They didn´t go up, so palm followed," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on the U.S. CBOT and China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange.