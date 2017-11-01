Rupee strengthens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee strengthened on Tuesday due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers and companies, dealers said. The rupee gained six paisas to close at 105.36 against the dollar in the interbank market as compared to the previous closing of 105.42.
Dealers said the forex market saw some increase in trading, but the demand for the foreign exchange remained low, fuelling the domestic currency to posts gains.
