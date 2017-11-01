Wed November 01, 2017
Business

November 1, 2017

Rupee strengthens

The rupee strengthened on Tuesday due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers and companies, dealers said. The rupee gained six paisas to close at 105.36 against the dollar in the interbank market as compared to the previous closing of 105.42.

Dealers said the forex market saw some increase in trading, but the demand for the foreign exchange remained low, fuelling the domestic currency to posts gains.

