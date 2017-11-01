Samsung Electronics names new-generation leaders as profit soars

SEOUL: South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd named a new generation of top managers on Tuesday and promised to reward shareholders with $26 billion in payouts to 2020, as it reported record third-quarter profit.

The world´s biggest maker of semiconductors, televisions and smartphones replaced the leaders of its three main businesses, named CFO Lee Sang-hoon as the likely new board chairman, and said veteran co-CEOs J.K. Shin and Yoon Boo-keun would resign.

The shake-up at South Korea´s biggest company is designed to ease investors´ concerns about a leadership vacuum following the arrest and conviction of group scion Jay Y. Lee on bribery charges earlier this year.

"It´s a younger generation of leaders, but the divisional structure has not fundamentally changed," said Park Ju-gun, head of research firm CEO Score. The new appointees are all long-serving Samsung insiders whose elevations suggest continuity rather than any new direction at the $348 billion company.

Kim Ki-nam, 59, was appointed to lead the Device Solutions division which makes components including memory chips, the major driver of the firm´s record third-quarter profit of 14.5 trillion won ($12.91 billion).

Park Jung-hoon, a fund manager at HDC Asset Management which holds Samsung Electronics shares, said there had been "some concerns" that Kim would move to expand chip capacity and upset the currently favourable supply-demand balance.

"However, today´s (post-earnings call with analysts) said the chips business will focus on profitability, not market share - suggesting they will continue the current course without deviation, which put our minds to rest," he told Reuters.

In other appointments, Samsung said Koh Dong-jin, 56, would head IT and Mobile Communications, and Kim Hyun-suk, 56, would lead Consumer Electronics.

The changes were effective immediately. Samsung said it would double dividends next year to 9.6 trillion won and keep them at that level until 2020, as it responds to investor pressure to share its vast cash reserves and catch up with some of its more generous peers.