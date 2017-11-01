Stocks sink to 13-month low on political turmoil

Stocks fell 1.7 percent to a 13-month low on Tuesday as investors’ dumped shares amid signs of increasing political discord in the country, dealers said.

They added that stocks succumbed to pressure with relentless selling done by market participants throughout the day due to rising political noise, uncertainty on external account front and absence of triggers.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 1.75 percent or 707.13 points to close at 39,617.19 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 2.14 percent or 436.92 points to close at 19,995.40 points. As many as 359 scrips were active of which 76 advanced, 269 declined and 14 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 139.435 million shares as compared with the turnover of 98.71 million shares a day earlier.

Dealers said investors offloaded sound securities with strong payout at throw away prices to either book their losses or profits, forcing the market to close lower. Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said panic gripped the market on prevailing political noise, surging trade deficit and continuous foreign outflows.

“S&P affirmation on Pakistan sovereign ratings and outlook at B and stable amid political woes invited early session support,” Mehanti said. “However, profit-taking near quarterly earnings season end, prevailing economic uncertainty and falling foreign exchange reserves played a catalytic role in bearish close.”

An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities continued to bleed amid turbulence on political front. “Market carried bearish momentum and index names kept sliding during the day as domestic politics topped news and kept investors nervous while absence of immediate triggers and end of earnings season resulted in lower overall activity and less aggressive bids on system.”

Dealers said the last one hour of trading, however, saw activity picking up likely due to cherry picking and month-end rebalancing by institutional investors. Going forward, analysts expect weakness in the market to persist as triggers remain limited. Companies reflecting highest gains include Pakistan Tobacco up Rs72.64 to close at Rs1,549.98/share and Mari Petroleum up Rs29.96 to close at Rs1,450/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include Khyber Tobacco down Rs85.49 to close at Rs1,624.50/share and Wyeth Pakistan down Rs78.55 to end at Rs1,680.67/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Pak Elektron with a turnover of 13.313 million shares. The scrip shed Rs2.18 to close at Rs58.99/share. K-Electric was second with a turnover of 10.23 million shares. It shed 17 paisas to close at Rs5.54/share.

TRG Pakistan was third with a turnover of 10.109 million shares. It shed Rs1.69 to finish at Rs32.35/share.