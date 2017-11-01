Putting price tags on rags: A big leap for small businesswomen

HYDERABAD: It is around 11 am in the morning when businesswomen start pouring into a wide warehouse, popularly known as 'lunda bazaar', located in the outskirts of Hyderabad city, to search valuable clothing materials from the piles for furthering their own small enterprises.

These women, some of them with minor children and others with their male partners, come to search valuable items from dirty piles. They spare enough time to select desired items.

Muhammad Ramzan, who runs this unique warehouse-bazaar with a variety of items, says the merchandise is cheap and customers decide the mode of payment for the selected items. “We avoid bargaining with the customers as it only wastes time. Some clients pay fixed price of Rs30-100 for each item, while others want to pay by weight,” Ramzan said.

“Many women run their own enterprises in their areas. They take items of their choice from here and display the same at their stalls after laundering, necessary alteration, and value addition.”

Ramzan personally deals with only his permanent clients, mostly businesswomen and businessmen, who come once a week or fortnightly to purchase items of choice. Warehouse workers also help these clients in selecting the appropriate items.

It is not the only market that sells used clothing. A number of other outlets are also in the same trade, which is, interestingly thriving at a time when online business is dominating all segments of the e-commerce market in almost all small towns, rural villages and cities. Some businesswomen have the skills of adding value to used clothing items by restyling them with embroidered or other well-designed pieces, giving them a fresh new look.

Obviously, there is no fixed time but the arrival of family customers begins after 11 am and ends after sunset. Apart from these enterprisers, a good number of housewives also frequent these bazaars to pick out items for themselves and their children.

Ramzan said the most precious pieces are always hidden under these piles and the clients know how to make a good digging. “These women traders especially prefer to select women’s clothing and look for new designs with different fashions,” he said.

Different customers have different criteria of selection from piles of raw materials. They have their choice in the favour of textile materials produced by environmentally sustainable and socially responsible methods.

Global fashion brands attract traders to find suitable items from heaps of rough dirty clothing. The network of stakeholders in this raw and dirty textile business is huge. Manufacturers, brands, retailers, etc have big stakes in it.

"We bring a bunch of clothing items in which leather products are also included. These leather products attract clients of specific choice." Ramzan continued that winter was approaching and the customers are flooding in to meet the demand ahead of the season.

He said the weather phenomenon has changed. Ramzan believes there was no more winter or summer or four seasons. “Now it seems fashion goes for a few days, only 6-8 weeks. It is up to the weather phenomenon and traders follow the same.”

In this situation not only retailers, but also the entire supply line comes under pressure to provide greasy varieties to customers of the time. Housewives usually come to buy used items for their children as per seasonal needs.

"We not only wholesale but retail too. We provide services to everyone regardless of class and income group. We respect all of them equally," he said adding,” Not a single thing we bring here goes to waste. Everything has its value and we know how to make the most of it."

The colour sets the value of an item in these mounds of worn apparels. For example, white and red items are sold at Rs15--20 each item, while black, blue, green etc from Rs5 to 15 per item. These items are mostly used for making threads through recycling methods.

The women clients believe that some items itself are good enough to be put on the display only after laundry, but they have to make it more attractive by alteration and tagging. In this process laundry plays a key role in the fashion industry, which not only removes its chemical smell, but also makes it good-looking.

Sania Shaikh, a graduate in textile designs from Sindh University, saaid she visited these markets frequently to search suitable clothing pieces. “I myself do some extra designs mostly for women clothing after laundry."

Sania usually accompanies her colleague Noshin Perween for selecting clothing pieces for children and women. Both the entrepreneurs come from different directions, one from Latifabad and the other from Kotri town.

Shaikh is involved in training young girls for textile designing and encourages them to run their own entrepreneurship in their areas.

"I go to different warehouses and markets in the city to buy raw materials and finish them at the center for sale," Sania said, adding that these smelly rags have their value but it takes skill to bring that value out.

Both these entrepreneurs were associated with skill development center, which they claim to have produced huge manpower comprising on mainly young girls. Several girls now are able to run their own entrepreneurship in their areas.

She said they set size of selected items with value addition through alteration, changing brand names of their own before displaying the same at their stalls.

“They spare time for laundry, scratching and pressing to make it attractive. They fix tags of prices as higher to attract potential buyers. They want to see fashion popularly traded globally from these dirty items,” she added.

Traders in lunda bazaar bring these products in bulk from Karachi port. Mostly, they supply selected items to shops and stalls, which have local networks of vendors, selling variety items like shirts, jeans, shawls, blankets, jackets, coats, curtains, leather bags and scraps like button, zip chains, etc.

It is a successful exercise and manufacturers across the globe emphasise on value-addition as a strategy to differentiate themselves and their products from the rest. Looking to the changing demand patterns, local retailers have also changed their priority to attract market.