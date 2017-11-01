SBP profit rises 4pc to Rs238 billion in FY17

KARACHI: The Stat Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday said its annual net profit rose four percent to Rs238 billion on higher lending to government and commercial banks and earnings on foreign exchange reserves.

“This [increase in earnings] is primarily attributable to increase in the discount income by Rs21.086 billion and interest earned on foreign asset by Rs5.365 billion partly offset by decrease of Rs17.519 billion in income on reverse repo transactions,” the central bank said in its annual performance review for the fiscal year 2016/17.

The review also includes financial statements of the bank and its subsidiaries and the auditor’s report for the FY17. The central bank earned a profit of Rs229.3 billion in the fiscal year of 2015/16.

“The lending to the federal government and commercial banks remained major sources of SBP’s profit followed by earnings on the foreign exchange reserves,” it added. The report said the growth in expenses during the year also remained modest with just over two percent increase. “The note printing charges, agency commission paid to National Bank of Pakistan for undertaking government banking business on behalf of the bank and establishment cost is the major expense heads constituting over 90 percent of the expenses.”

The report said that towards the end of FY17, the central bank added another subsidiary i.e. the Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC).

The interest income increased just over three percent to Rs260.8 billion. However, the interest earned on lending to federal government increased by 14 percent due to a significant rise in the government borrowings from the bank. The interest earned on lending to commercial banks through reverse repos reduced by 22 percent due to significantly lower volumes of reverse repos. The government borrowings from the SBP provided additional space to commercial banks for lending to the private sector during FY17.

The income on foreign currency assets registered almost 50 percent increase during the year, which is partly attributable to an increase in yield on the reserves due to upward movement of interest rates in international financial markets and partly to an increase in the average volume of foreign exchange reserves during the year.

The interest earned on Export Finance Facility (EFF) and other related refinance facilities declined to Rs6.400 billion in FY17 from Rs7.201 billion in FY16 due to reduction in the interest/mark-up rates.

The central bank earned commission income on management of public debt, market treasury bills, prize bonds, national saving schemes and government securities as well on issuance of drafts and payment orders. The commission income increased 36 percent year-on-year basis largely due to increase in commission on market treasury bills.

The exchange gains/ (losses) arise on the foreign currency assets and liabilities of the central bank. The exchange account includes both the realized and the unrealized gains and losses. Major part of the foreign currency assets of the bank are USD denominated whereas the foreign currency liability exposure is mainly SDR denominated.

Accordingly, the movement in the PKR/ SDR and PKR/USD exchange rates directly affects the exchange account. The bank earned net exchange gain of Rs24.569 billion during FY17 as against Rs25.779 billion earned during FY16, registering a decline of five percent.