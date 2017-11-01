Govt starts third party evaluation to verify power shortfall

Islamabad: Government has initiated a third party evaluation to gauge the latest electricity demand and supply scenario in the country to determine need of new projects, power minister said on Tuesday.

“The evaluation is in the final stage. The power division is expected to receive its first report shortly,” Minister for Power Awais Leghari said, addressing a meeting of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

Leghari said government will streamline the approval of new power projects in the country based on the third party evaluation and other related matters.

Electricity demand and supply gap continues to narrow as new power plants under $55 billion the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure and energy projects are coming online.

Last month, electricity generation capacity outpaced the country’s demand by more than 2,000 megawatts (MW).

The production ability stood at 20,000MW as against 18,203MW of demand. Additional 10,000 MW would also be added in national grid by 2018 under the early harvest China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Power minister said PPIB, being the one window facilitator for private sector power projects, should frequently hold its board meetings in order to dispose off cases more diligently.

“The power division is considering to switch from present upfront tariff regime to competitive bidding regime to add most affordable electricity for the consumers in the national grid,” he added in a statement.

“Recommendations in this regard will be placed before the government for its consideration.” Government also green-signaled PPIB to immediately implement over 3,000 megawatts of power plants based on local coal, indicating its resolve to replace a stopgap arrangement of imported coal.

The Private Power and Infrastructure Board’s board meeting decided to allow execution of implementation agreements and supplemental to implementation agreements with the power generation projects based on Thar coal.

This would pave the way for PPIB to sign these agreements for smooth and earliest implementation of the projects. The projects include 1,320MW Thar Block-I Power Generation Co. (Shanghai Electric Power Co.), 330MW Thar Energy (Hubco) power project, 330MW Thal Nova Thar Power Project, 660MW Lucky Electric Power Co. and 330MW Siddiqsons Energy Limited.

“All efforts should be made to promote the local coal and any action should not in any way affect or delay the pace of mining at Thar,” the minister said.

“Any temporary arrangement to use imported coal should be well monitored and the plant design should be based on Thar coal specifications for use of indigenous coal.” The Geological Survey of Pakistan has discovered more than 175 billion tonnes of }ignite coal in Thar desert in Sindh.

Power minister emphasised the uniform policy should be adopted for issuance of letter of intent and letter of support to the potential investors in the power sector in order to ensure transparency. “Extensions in projects timelines should only be allowed in accordance with the applicable policies,” he said.