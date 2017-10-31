Tue October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017

Broken roads

Roads in Korangi Industrial Area in general and particularly near National Refinery and Signer Chowrangi are in a deplorable condition since long. Neither the city government nor the Korangi Industrial Area Association appears to be interested to get the said sites repaired whereas traffic jam on these spots has become a routine.

Due to regular flow of heavy traffic, accidents have also become usual on these roads. In view of the above, the city government and the Korangi Industrial Area Association are requested to look into the matter and get the damaged roads repaired on a priority basis.   

Kh Tajammul Hussain (Karachi)

