Glued to the screen

These days, almost every person has a smartphone. In today’s world, it is impossible to imagine a life without phones. This gadget has made our lives convenient. However, it has a few disadvantages as well. Excessive use of phones is not good for health.

Gone are the days when children used to engage themselves in physical activities and sports that would keep them healthy and mentally fit. Today, every child is glued to the screens of phones and tablets. Embracing technology is essential, however this shouldn’t be done at the cost of one’s health.

Ali Zain Naqvi (Rawalpindi)