Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Glued to the screen

Glued to the screen

These days, almost every person has a smartphone. In today’s world, it is impossible to imagine a life without phones. This gadget has made our lives convenient. However, it has a few disadvantages as well. Excessive use of phones is not good for health.

Gone are the days when children used to engage themselves in physical activities and sports that would keep them healthy and mentally fit. Today, every child is glued to the screens of phones and tablets. Embracing technology is essential, however this shouldn’t be done at the cost of one’s health.

Ali Zain Naqvi (Rawalpindi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement