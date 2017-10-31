Small hands at work

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the major problem of child labour. The number of out-of-school children is quite high. Many children under the age of 10 are working from dawn to dusk to feed their families. These young children are often forced to work in garages and workshops as well. These hardworking children are deprived of education. They are forced to work under harsh conditions.

These children are easy targets for exploitation. It is unfortunate that our government hasn’t done anything to put an end to child labour. Child labour will remain rampant in our society unless job opportunities are created. When parents will be employed and decently paid, they will not send their children to work.

Fasih Ahmed (Karachi)