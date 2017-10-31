Dangerous flyover

The Drigh Road flyover has undergone so many repairs since it was built in 1996.The flyover connects Shahrah-e-Faisal to Drigh Road for the traffic coming from the airport and going to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Although the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) decided to demolish the flyover, no action has been taken till now.

The main fault on this bridge is that it is built on the right-most lane, which is a fast-moving track. The relevant authorities must look into the matter before any untoward incident happens.

Bilal Khan (Karachi)