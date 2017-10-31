Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dangerous flyover

Dangerous flyover

The Drigh Road flyover has undergone so many repairs since it was built in 1996.The flyover connects Shahrah-e-Faisal to Drigh Road for the traffic coming from the airport and going to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Although the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) decided to demolish the flyover, no action has been taken till now.

The main fault on this bridge is that it is built on the right-most lane, which is a fast-moving track. The relevant authorities must look into the matter before any untoward incident happens.

Bilal Khan (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement