Time to change

A quick look at history will reveal that societies have been mostly influenced by the books of great thinkers rather than by the research papers they have published in academic journals. What is the purpose served by the innumerable research papers of both physical and social scientists? In this context, ‘purpose’ implies the impact these papers may have on society in producing advanced discoveries or finding solutions to problems that continue to cause distress and helplessness. Research publications are more a matter of creating an inter-scientific exchange of ideas and technicalities of specific domains of studies in physical and social sciences. All scientific communities are sufficiently interconnected through quality research publications. However, the specialised area of knowledge that is created by making research opinions accessible to scientists for further debate and work is the domain of experts working who seek a breakthrough in any serious problem. On the other hand, people need to be educated through discussions.

Unfortunately, the communication of ideas between teachers and university students seems to have been undermined. If a university professor has published a book on his/her life’s work, it does not count as progress in his job. On the other hand, the work of a teacher on the books of other great thinkers is accorded significance. Scientists have gained considerable fame while teachers have not been facilitated. What our educationists need to realise is that our country needs both scientists and teachers. None has lesser value than the other. Both need to be facilitated equally and placed on the same platform. If this is not done, we will never come to grips with a societal crisis that seems gradually deepening through irrational conflicts arising out of ignorance over matters that need to be resolved through proper education. The need of the hour is to take this seriously and review the higher education policy itself before thinking of reforming society through impact factor research.

Prof (r) Dr. Zahoor Baber (Karachi)