NAB raids NTS HQ, five including chief arrested

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Monday raided the National Testing Service (NTS) headquarters in relation to alleged test paper leaks matter and arrested four NTS officials including NTS chief Dr Sherzada Khan, a private TV channel reported.

NAB investigated the record of two offices and also interrogated the NTS employees in headquarters before making the arrests. Officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were also with the NAB team. On the other hand, NTS officials had barred the public access to the two offices under investigation. The raid was conducted after NAB chairman had ordered investigation into the matter after NAB had received complaints filed by the students with regard to NTS test paper leaks.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday ordered an inquiry into the issue of paper leaks before the test dates. The decision was taken after the anti-corruption watchdog received a number of complaints from candidates ranging from papers being compromised before the tests, procedural irregularities in the hiring process, and other corrupt practices in the NTS.