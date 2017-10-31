Govt comes under fire over missing persons issue

ISLAMABAD: PPPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said in the Senate on Monday that the phenomenon of missing persons, the Electronic Crimes Act and brutal attacks on journalists were the links of the same chain designed to stifle dissent against the state narrative on critical issues.

Taking part in a discussion on missing persons in the House on Monday that also included deportation of Turkish teachers, he said there was one common thread that linked the three – anyone dissenting with the state was fated to end up as one of these three.

The latest victim of this phenomenon was the reporter of The News Ahmad Noorani, he said and added those who could not be easily made to disappear were charged under the Electronic Crimes Act and those who could not be charged under it easily were beaten black and blue by the invisible elements. He also lambasted the government for arbitrary deportation of Turkish nationals legally residing in the country.

Winding up the discussion, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said the total number of Turkish nationals in Pakistan was 394, of whom 334 were living here on the UNHCR asylum. “Out of 334, some 122 have already left for Turkey and no one was deported,” he added.

Regarding a Turkish couple associated with the Pak-Turk International School & College system in Pakistan, who along with their two daughters were picked up from their Wapda Town residence on Sept 27 in Lahore and later deported, Talal said not a single department working under his ministry had done so.

Senators warned that trade between India and Afghanistan via Iran's key strategic port of Chabahar must be countered as it was a major push for India's Afghan outreach bypassing Pakistan which might further exploit the landlocked country by using its trade as a tool.

Chabahar Port became operational as the maiden shipment of wheat from India to Afghanistan flagged off on Sunday by the foreign ministers of the three countries i.e. India, Iran and Afghanistan, through video-conferencing.

Speaking on a deferred motion by Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on effective management of borders with Iran and Afghanistan, Senator Farhatullah Babar said border management was necessary with Afghanistan but they should keep in mind that it had to be with mutual consultations as laid down in the binding agreements and it should not obstruct trade between the two countries.

He said those wanting to use transit trade as a tool to manipulate Afghanistan should not forget that Kabul had chartered new trade routes. “Just yesterday India shipped its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through the newly built port of Chabahar bypassing Pakistan. A train link between Uzbekistan and Mazar Sharif has already been completed”, he said.

Senator Babar said that emboldened by increasing independence President Ashraf Ghani had already banned Pakistani trucks from entering Afghanistan and was now demanding transit trade as quid pro quo for Pakistan's trade with Central Asian States. “The policymakers in Pakistan must heed to the winds of change, and not jump the gun,” he warned.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) said Pakistan’s policy of economic boycott of Afghanistan had failed. He said Afghan transit trade had been lying close because of the failed policies of Pakistan which paved the way for India to start trade with Afghanistan through Chabahar Port.

Senator Kakar said the exports of the country were already at the lowest ebb and with the operations of Chabahar, it would further be reduced besides leaving thousands of people including truckers, hoteliers, and others doing trade with Afghanistan jobless. “The need of the hour is to review our policies towards Afghanistan or India will emerge as the sole beneficiary which has already started exploiting the situation. We should take steps on war footing which can only be possible if we improve our relations with Kabul,” he warned.

The lawmakers belonging to other political parties also called for border management both with Iran and Afghanistan to curb militancy and infiltration of terrorists to cross into Pakistan. Some of the senators said that laying down barbed wires and fencing of the porous border was no solution to the problem as it would affect trade with the neighbouring countries.

Winding up debate, Talal Chaudhry said the Phase 1 of fencing the border with Afghanistan had completed while the width of the ditches along the border both Iran and Afghanistan, had also been widened.

The senators called for convening a meeting of the Senate’s Committee of the Whole, requesting the Supreme Court for early disposal of a petition by veteran lawyer Abid Hasan Minto who is pursuing a petition in the Supreme Court regarding land reforms.

Speaking on a motion by Karim Khawaja of PPP discussed the implementation of land reforms in the country and the situation arising out of Shariat Appellate Court verdict in 1991 about the reforms which had practically made Article 253 of the Constitution redundant. Other senators demanded a thorough debate over the issue of land reforms.

They said that the petition had been pending before the apex court for the last nine years due to which no legislation could not be made regarding land reforms in the country. Dr Karim Khawaja said the court should not have lingered on the petition as it is the poor who were suffering as the landlord mafia was not willing to enforce the reforms due to absence of a law as in India.

Senators Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni of BNP-Mengal, Azam Swati of PTI and MQM's Tahir Hussain Mashhadi also spoke on the matter and saw lack of land reforms a main hurdle in the way to democracy and poverty eradication.

Winding up the debate, Minister of State for information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Land Reforms Commission comes under the Ministry of Information. She said until the matter was disposed of by the apex court, no legislation could be done. She said that her ministry had also sent a summary to the prime minister, with a request to park the Land Reforms Commission at the Ministry of Law and Justice as it had nothing to do with the Ministry of Information.