Mehmood Mandviwalla stresses modernisation of legal system in Saarc states

ISLAMABAD: President of SAARCLAW Mehmood Mandviwalla has emphasised on the success of SAARCLAW, saying it is the only forum that provides for an intellectual and frank debate between the bench and the bar of the South Asian countries.

Addressing the 14th SAARCLAW Conference and the 11th Chief Justices Conference being held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Mehmood Mandviwalla emphasised that the Saarc legal systems must be modernised to keep pace with the region's development.

He said the success of Saarc as embedded in the 1985 Saarc Charter cannot be measured with the successes and failures of the Saarc countries’ commitment to Saarc, but must be measured from the success of people-to-people cooperation that bodies such as SAARCLAW provides and promotes.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar stated that while the constitutions of many countries provide that education is a fundamental right, Sri Lanka has indeed shown how this right can be implemented and enforced and that Saarc countries should emulate the Sri Lankan example.

He said here is an intrinsic link between law, culture and progress and those states which recognise this linkage, benefit greatly from interdisciplinary approaches towards securing a most prosperous society.

The chief justice added that, when we talk about emerging legal trends in Saarc countries, one of the key issues which needs to be addressed is revitalisation of institutions which are fundamental to democracy and economic growth.

At the same time, the world is looking at deregulating overly regulated sectors, which is something we too in the Saarc region need to achieve, the CJP Pakistan said. He further said that while economic growth is the mantra nowadays and indeed essential, at the same time our common goals should also be to end poverty, achieve acceptable levels of enjoyment of life for our citizens and successfully reach the desired objective of implementing human rights and social justice for all so that our people can flourish in equitably growing humane countries. “This is where rule of law and justice play a crucial role”, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar added.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa of Supreme Court of Pakistan addressed the session on Judicial Activism while Justice Mansoor Shah, Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court addressed the conference on the issue of Climate Change.

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated the conference. The 3-day conference is being attended by over 350 delegates from member countries that include chief Justices of Supreme Courts and high courts. The conference was also attended by Secretary General of Saarc Amjad Hussain Sial while eminent lawyers and legal academics also attended the conference.