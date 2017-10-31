NAB chief summons record of Dr Asim, Sharjeel case

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday sought the record of cases of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Dr Asim Hussain and Sharjeel Memon from the Prosecution Branch of the bureau to examine whether discriminatory attitude was being meted out to them as they claimed.

The record was summoned in a meeting of the NAB’s Prosecution Branch which was chaired by NAB chief on Monday here at the NAB headquarters in which the performance of the Bureau’s Prosecution Branch was discussed and examined.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, while chairing the meeting, said when he had assumed the charge of the acting chief justice of the Supreme Court, he assured that “Justice to all’ and now when he was performing this duty, he assured ‘Accountability of All’. “I will follow strictly the principle of ‘Accountability of All’ and ensure that all are treated as per law and there is no discrimination with any province or person as well no one will face injustice,” he said.

He said it was the right of the court concerned to issue non-bailable warrants and it came under the jurisdiction of the court concerned and it did not relate to the NAB. He directed to examine the allegation according to law based on evidence and the reference would be filed on the basis of the facts and evidence with the accountability courts.

NAB chairman said that the verdicts of the Supreme Court would be implemented in their true spirit. “I directed all the NAB officials to complete all the legal procedures while filing the corruption references,” he said and added that there would be no place for the incompetent and the corrupt in the NAB.

He said that the principle of "Accountability of All" would be strictly implemented and all inquiries/investigations would be conducted within given time instead of lingering on for years. “All the cases filed by NAB to Accountability Courts, high courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan would be followed effectively and Bureau's stance would be presented before them as per law and evidence to help retrieve looted money from corrupt elements, besides, taking them to task,” he said.

The NAB chairman directed the NAB prosecutors that they should follow the examination of the facts and legal course of action while preparing their cases and build their cases based on facts, solid evidence and merit in the courts of law. “As far as the issues relating to service structure and packages, I will myself review it and will protect these as per law,” he said and added that he had respect for the legal fraternity and if they pleaded their cases before the courts with full preparation, there was no reason that a corruption case was not brought to justice.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal warned that all those officials who mishandled their powers would have no place in the NAB. "I will personally monitor performance of all the officials/officers and a visible difference would be seen in Bureau's performance in coming months," he added.

The NAB chairman said instead of criticising the NAB, there was a need that practical solution be suggested to improve the working of the Bureau. “I assure that being NAB chairman, I would welcome all the practical suggestion to improve the NAB working,” he assured.