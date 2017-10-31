DGMO protests civilian deaths with Indian counterpart

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan protested with India the recent deliberate targeting of innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LOC), resulting into casualties.

A special hotline contact was established between the Director Generals Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and Indian armies on Monday, says an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Pakistan Army DGMO Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said the Indian troops were deliberately targeting innocent civilians, including children, adding that such deliberate violation of the 2003 agreement.

On the Indian DGMO’s allegation that the Pakistan Army targeted their civilians, Major General Mirza clarified that Pakistan considered people living across the LoC as its brethren and the Pakistan Army as a professional force had never done this.

The Indian DGMO Lieutenant General AK Bhatt responded with his own accusations, saying Pakistan continued to send militants across the LoC to target Indian troops and placed civilians near its military installations to aid insurgents.

Lt Gen Bhatt charged that retaliatory fire by Indian troops had only been carried out in response to unabated support given by the Pakistan Army to armed terrorists who infiltrate across the border and target Indian Army posts with heavy caliber weapons