Situation is worse than in 1970: Nisar

LAHORE: Former interior minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday said that he could foresee worse circumstances for Pakistan than in 1970.

“Pakistan is currently facing threats from several countries; some of them are pretty known while the others are lying in wait for the right time,” he said. “We should not forget the incident of 1970. Work is not being done on dealing with threats and everybody is busy in performing routine tasks,” he warned.

According to a private TV channel, Ch Nisar said that the PML-N had become a party of self-interests and this attitude was detrimental to very survival of the party. He said that the ruling party should focus on the threats facing Pakistan.

“It is the time that the PML-N should come out of the state of indecisiveness now. We should rise above the personal interests and focus on the national interests and party, otherwise the party would also be affected along the individuals,” he said talking to media persons here in the Punjab House.

He said he had suggested not delivering speech on Panama Leaks issue because “we ourselves had suggested to move court on this issue and if we had any issue from court verdict, we could approach another bench of the court.”

“We needed to mull over collective issues and if we keep concentrating on personal matters, we would be doomed,” he said adding that the PML-N had become a party based on personal interests.

“We ought not to have written letter to the Supreme Court for commission,” he said. The ex-interior minister said that the prime minister should not have talked about a technocrat government either.

He said the general elections 2018 should not be postponed, or else this would inflict severe damage. Nisar said for the first time a statement was given on US President Donald Trump’s policy which made the national front in which institutions, parliament and masses stood united. He confirmed presence of two groups in PML-N of which one was for reconciliation and the other was for resistance. “There is no divide in the party. There is only difference of opinion,” he cleared.

He suggested conducting damage control after the loss rather than confrontation with the apex court. “Appeal can be filed against the court’s decision and one can criticise it, however, confrontation is not recommended,” he remarked.

He pointed out that the ruling party was paying less attention on foreign policy matters including US policy review for South Asia and Afghanistan under Trump administration. Nisar suggested that the leaders of ruling party should come out of the confused state.

While commenting on inter-institutional relations, he said that the country was facing immense danger and so sensitive information provided in civil military briefings should be taken into consideration. He suggested that the party shouldn’t think about self interests alone. “Larger interest should be considered while decision making.