NAB’s policy of arresting accused beyond us: SC

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the bail plea of an accused involved in Rs38 million Modaraba case, Supreme Court Judge Justice Azmat Saeed on Monday remarked that the NAB policy of arresting the accused was beyond him.

Justice Azmat, along with Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was hearing a Modaraba scandal case in which the prime accused, Mutiur Rehman, had requested for bail. Justice Azmat remarked that there were references pending with the National Accountability Bureau under which the anti-graft body had not made any arrests yet. He said the NAB authorities avoided arresting the accused if they did not want to. Justice Azmat said he won’t comment much on the role of NAB as its chairman had just taken over.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded the court to reject the bail plea and said the prime accused in the scandal, Mutiur Rehman, was under arrest. The NAB prosecutor said Rehman had defrauded people of Rs386 million and they had recorded statements of 36 witnesses against the accused. The bench cancelled his bail request.