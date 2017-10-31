Court issues Dar’s bailable arrest warrant

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday dismissed an application filed by Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar seeking exemption from personal appearance and issued his bailable arrest warrant for non-appearance.

Judge Muhammad Bashir also issued notices to Dar’s personal guarantors, seeking their reply. The court had indicted Ishaq Dar in an interim corruption reference on September 27 for amassing assets and funds beyond known sources of income to which he pleaded not guilty.

Dar’s counsel Khawaja Haris had to complete cross-examination of prosecution witnesses Abdur Rehman Gondal, Manager Operations Allied Bank Ltd, and Masood-ul-Ghani, Manager Habib Bank Ltd, Islamabad.

Two more prosecution witnesses, Azeem Khan of Bank AlFalah and Faisal Shehzad of Habib Metropolitan Bank, also had to record their statements the same day. As the proceedings began, Haris filed an application on behalf of Dar seeking exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds under Section 353 read with Section 17(C) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

Dar said being federal minister for finance he was leading a Pakistani delegation at the 16th ministerial conference of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Programme held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on October 27.

He said after attending the conference he proceeded to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah and was scheduled to get back home on October 29, but in Saudi Arabia he felt a heavy chest and had to receive emergency treatment.

The applicant explained that in 2013 he underwent angioplasty and stenting. He further said his London-based doctor, Christopher Baker, had advised him dobutamine stress echocardiogram, ECG and some blood tests on September 20, 2017.

Dar said previously his doctor had advised him against traveling until he underwent the aforementioned tests but it could not be done, as he had to get back to Pakistan to appear before the court.

Dar also attached a copy of medical report, prepared and signed by Dr Christopher Baker, with the application. Owing to medical condition, the applicant was constrained to travel to London from Saudi Arabia for the said tests, it said.

For attending the Monday’s hearing Dar had nominated Qusain Faisal Mufti advocate as his representative. The applicant said he had no objection to the recording of prosecution witnesses’ statement in his absence.

Dar had requested the AC to grant him exemption from personal appearance for Monday's hearing. The prosecution opposed the application saying that the medical report was not submitted as per law and requested the court to dismiss the application and issue his warrants for arrest. The prosecution said the accused was using delaying tactics.

Dar's counsel said he was ready for cross-examination of the witnesses but the court said the accused must attend the proceedings. Later the hearing was put off till November 2.