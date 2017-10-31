Three arrested for festive firing after by-poll win

PESHAWAR: At least three people, who resorted to festive firing after victory of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate in NA-4 by-poll, were arrested after being identified through the social media and informers.

The arrested people included Amjad Khan, Sher Bahadur and Wakeel Khan hailing from Mera Kachori village. The newly elected Member National Assembly from NA-4, Arbab Amir Ayub, also belongs to Mera Kachori.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir and Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Sajjad Khan had ordered the arrest of those involved in festive firing on the day of by-poll as it had been banned for posing threat to the lives of people.