EU envoy to Pakistan visits Bahria University

Islamabad: Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Jean Francois Cautain visited Bahria University (BU) here.

During his visit he delivered a guest talk to the students on topic ‘European Union - An International Perspective’ Dr. Jean has extensive work experience in the field of European Union external relations. His main area of expertise includes International Cooperation and assistance to developing countries, political analysis and dialogue, post conflict situations and civil society. He holds degree in Development Management from London School of Economics. Students took great interest in the lecture and asked various questions related to European Union and bilateral relations with Pakistan.

During the visit he also met Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (r) Tanveer Faiz, HI(M) and other senior management of the university. During meeting various ways to strengthen with European education system were discussed. In the end, BU Rector Vice Admiral (r) Tanveer Faiz, HI(M) presented souvenir to the Ambassador.