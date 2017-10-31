‘Telecom tech helps in progress, stability of country’

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said that unprecedented development was being undertaken in Pakistan in various sectors including health, education, economy and agriculture by utilising telecommunication technology which is resulting in further progress and economic stability of the country.

Talking to the President and CEO of Telenor Group Sigve Brekke, who along with his delegation called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that significant changes are being witnessed in telecommunication sector after the introduction of 3G and 4G in the country.

He said that Telenor in collaboration with the Pakistani universities can also

establish research centers for the promotion of research in the field of telecommunication. The president underlined that the incumbent government has introduced various incentives for the investors and foreign investors should take full advantage from these. Minister of State for Information Technology Ms. Anusha Rehman and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.