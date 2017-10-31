PTI demands expenditure details of London meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the PML-N government make public detail of expenditure on London meeting of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and federal ministers with disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif.

PTI Information central secretary Shafqat Mehmood while addressing a press conference on Monday expressed displeasure over the meeting of the PML-N members in London with former PM Nawaz Sharif and said the detail of expenditure on the meeting should be made public immediately.

The PTI leader said the prime minister, Punjab chief minister, foreign minister and other PML-N leaders gathered in London to attend the meeting. He said the meeting was held at the cost of public money and its detail should come to surface.

Criticising the PML-N government over its ‘poor governance’, Shafqat Mehmood said corruption of billions of rupees in 56 private companies reflected the failure of Shahbaz Sharif’s administration and performance.

He said arrest warrant for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had been issued, but he was travelling in the world. The PTI leader called for the arrest of Ishaq Dar, adding the Sharif Family and Dar were responsible for prevailing economic troubles in the country. He said Nawaz Sharif was raising hue and cry over the crash of stock market, adding the PML-N was in power and it was responsible for any loss.

The PTI secretary information said the country’s exports had declined and the volume of foreign debt load had increased in four years. To a question, he said the government had failed to deliver and fresh polls were the need of the hour. The PTI members including Nauman Chattha, Uzma Kardar and others were present.