ICST expresses concern about erosion in exchange rate

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Monday expressed concern about the erosion in the exchange rate as US dollar is being sold at Rs108 on the open market.

The local currency is shedding value despite the assurances of the government that it has no plan to devalue the currency and the efforts of the central bank, it said. The value of the dollar should be brought down for which the State Bank should stop lip service and start taking action as the outcome of the meetings between central bankers and the currency dealers were short-lived, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that masses seem mad about converting their savings into dollar which is a dangerous tendency that the government must reverse. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the difference in the value of interbank and market rate has jumped to Rs2.50 which is enough to encourage illegal channels.

Some dealers are also forwarding wrong reports to the central bank about the value of the dollar which warrants an action against them, he demanded. He said that the decision of the government to reduce the value of US dollar is in line with the national interests was laudable but it has not been implemented.

The masses have purchased around $800 million during the last three months resulting in a crisis like situation prompting the government to intervene and reduce the value of the dollar by one rupee in two or three phases which is praiseworthy if implemented, he said.