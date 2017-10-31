Smoggy spell continues in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Smoggy weather was observed in the city on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours. Met officials said mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. They predicted misty weather conditions in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab.
