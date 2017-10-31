Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Smoggy spell continues in Lahore

Smoggy spell continues in Lahore

LAHORE: Smoggy weather was observed in the city on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours. Met officials said  mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. They predicted misty weather conditions in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement