Pakistani-Canadian actress visits Shaukat Khanum hospital

LAHORE: A Canadian-born Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan on Monday visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) and Research Centre Lahore.

Her purpose of visit was only to amaze the patients as well as hospital staff. According to a press release, in her personal note Armeena stated that, “I experienced a story of love, trust and hope unfolding itself before my eyes.

Every patient was being given special attention and care unprecedented elsewhere”. She said she would show this real face of Pakistan, formed from colors of love, trust and hope at SKMCH, to all over the world.