President confers NI(M) on naval chief

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) – one of the highest military honours of the country – upon Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in recognition of his long meritorious services, exceptionally commendable performance and inspirable devotion to duty.

Leader of the House in Senate, Federal Minister for SAFRON, National Security Adviser, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, senior officers of the armed forces and high-ranking officials attended the ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Admiral Zafar in all his professional pursuits exhibited dynamic leadership skills coupled with immaculate moral strength, remarkable professional competence and high sense of responsibility.

His exemplary conduct instilled inspiration amongst subordinates and contributed profoundly in development of Pakistan Navy. Admiral Zafar was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in June 1981.