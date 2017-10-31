Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

President confers NI(M) on naval chief

President confers NI(M) on naval chief

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) – one of the highest military honours of the country – upon Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in recognition of his long meritorious services, exceptionally commendable performance and inspirable devotion to duty.

Leader of the House in Senate, Federal Minister for SAFRON, National Security Adviser, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, senior officers of the armed forces and high-ranking officials attended the ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Admiral Zafar in all his professional pursuits exhibited dynamic leadership skills coupled with immaculate moral strength, remarkable professional competence and high sense of responsibility.

His exemplary conduct instilled inspiration amongst subordinates and contributed profoundly in development of Pakistan Navy. Admiral Zafar was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in June 1981.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement