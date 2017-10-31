PFA cracks down against cultivation of fruits with sewage water

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued a crackdown against irrigation of vegetables and fruits with sewerage water. However, the Authority discarded thousands of mounds poisonous vegetables which were cultivated in the fields of 7,328 kanal land here on Monday.

According to a handout, PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal said that the crackdown was continued against waste water treated vegetables without considering any pressure group.

Not only Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif but citizens have also appreciated the PFA efforts in this regard. The DG said PFA will dealt strictly with the violators and cases will be filed against them if found re-cultivating in the discarded areas.

PFA had continued crackdown on the fourth consecutive day in the province by discarding various types of hazardous vegetables. According to details, PFA has discarded 316 acre comprising 2,528 kanals of polluted vegetable in Lahore division, including Kasur and Sheikhupura whereas remaining in other districts of Punjab.