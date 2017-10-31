PTI, PPP to have seat adjustment for election in Hazara

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have decided modalities about seat adjustment for the upcoming general election in Hazara division. "We talked to the PPP to field joint candidates in all national and provincial assembly constituencies in next general election in Hazara division and found encouraging response from them," Zargul Khan, the divisional president of PTI, confirmed the development when contacted on Monday.

The PPP divisional president and ex-MPA Shujah Salim Khan and Zargul Khan led their respective parties in talks. The meeting was also attended by Qaumi Watan Party MPA Mohammad Ibrar Tanoli who, according to Zargul Khan, would contest the coming general election from his native constituency of PK-57 on the PTI ticket.

Zargul Khan, who didn't mention Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said that in the coming general election, they would win seats in Hazara and those who claimed Hazara as their bastion would be defeated. "Though we cannot reveal at this stage what exactly we discussed, we can say this is a step in the right direction," said divisional president.