Baloch slams PML-N London meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Monday said gathering of PML-N leadership in London has proved that the party, ruling in centre and Punjab, was unable to take decisions within the country. In a statement issued, he said this is a matter of sheer ignominy for a party which claims to represent over 15 million voters. The supremacy and sustainability of democratic system is everyone’s responsibility and the ruling party has failed to prove it.
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Monday said gathering of PML-N leadership in London has proved that the party, ruling in centre and Punjab, was unable to take decisions within the country. In a statement issued, he said this is a matter of sheer ignominy for a party which claims to represent over 15 million voters. The supremacy and sustainability of democratic system is everyone’s responsibility and the ruling party has failed to prove it.
Comments