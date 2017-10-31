Tue October 31, 2017
National

October 31, 2017

Baloch slams PML-N London meeting

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Monday said gathering of PML-N leadership in London has proved that the party, ruling in centre and Punjab, was unable to take decisions within the country. In a statement issued, he said this is a matter of sheer ignominy for a party which claims to represent over 15 million voters. The supremacy and sustainability of democratic system is everyone’s responsibility and the ruling party has failed to prove it.

