Tue October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017

OPC reclaims land

LAHORE: The Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab (OPC) reclaimed agricultural land of an expatriate Pakistani from illegal occupants and handed over it to the owner on Monday. OPC Punjab Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari said that Ijaz Ahmad currently settled in Manchester, UK, lodged a complaint that some illegal occupants have took control of his agricultural land, four kanal and 17 marla, situated at Gujranwala district. His complaint was forwarded to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC).

