Nowshera nazim orders probe into funds release

NOWSHERA: District Nazim Liaqat Khattak on Monday banned release of money from the district sports fund over the alleged reports of withdrawing the money from the account through fake signature and ordered an investigation into the matter.

He announced the decision after Chairman District Sports Committee Kashif Turk complained that he was powerless. He lamented that he did not know who was utilizing the sports funds. Liaqat Khattak confirmed that someone had withdrawn the funds by faking his signature. Khattak said that a committee was formed to investigate the incident and fix responsibility.

The councillors also complained about non-cooperation by the officials of line departments. They asked the district nazim to take disciplinary action against the district heads of government departments, particularly police and Public Health departments.