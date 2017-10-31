No clue to kidnapped Afghan deputy governor

PESHAWAR: No progress has been made in the kidnapping case of the Afghan deputy governor of Kunar, Qazi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi, who was kidnapped from the provincial capital a couple of days ago.

Sources said that search was on for the recovery of the Afghan official who reportedly went missing from Dabgari Garden. His brother Habibullah later told the police that people in a luxury car picked up Mohammad Nabi.

The police and other law-enforcement agencies are investigating to find out why there was no record of entry of the missing Afghan official at Torkham or any airport of the country if he had recently arrived here. It is being investigated as to whether the Afghan official came through another route or he crossed the border without showing documents and enrolling his name.

According to the media reports, a spokesman for the office of governor in Kunar has confirmed the missing of its deputy governor somewhere in Peshawar. The reports said the deputy governor had applied for medical leave. Reports said the Afghan authorities have contacted Pakistani counterparts for ensuring safe recovery of Mohammad Nabi.