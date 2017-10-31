SCBA election today

LAHORE: The annual election of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for 2017-18 term will be held on Tuesday (today).

A total of 2,989 voters will cast their votes to elect their 22-member body. The polling stations have been set up in Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Islamabad and other cities.

The SCBAP body consists of president, four vice-presidents (one from each province), secretary, additional secretary, finance secretary and 14 members elected from throughout Pakistan (at least two from each province).

At least 44 candidates are contesting for 22 slots. The slot of the president has been reserved for Punjab this year and two candi-dates are in the field including Hafiz Abdur Rehman

Ansari and Syed M Kaleem Ahmad Khurshid for the purpose.

The Independent Group, led by Asma Jahangir, is supporting Syed M Kaleem Ahmad Khurshid for the presidential slot while Hafiz Abdul Rehman Ansari is backed by Hamid Khan Group.