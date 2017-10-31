Israel kills three Palestinians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Monday when Israel blew up a tunnel stretching from the Gaza Strip into its territory, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said. Ahmed Abu Armanah, Omar al-Faleet and Misbah Shubir were killed in the explosion, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Monday when Israel blew up a tunnel stretching from the Gaza Strip into its territory, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said. Ahmed Abu Armanah, Omar al-Faleet and Misbah Shubir were killed in the explosion, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.
Comments