Tue October 31, 2017
World

AFP
October 31, 2017

Israel kills three Palestinians

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Monday when Israel blew up a tunnel stretching from the Gaza Strip into its territory, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said. Ahmed Abu Armanah, Omar al-Faleet and Misbah Shubir were killed in the explosion, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

