Danish inventor admits dismembering journalist

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has admitted dismembering the corpse of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, whose body parts were found at sea after she interviewed him on board his homemade submarine, Danish police said Monday.

Madsen, who is suspected of murdering Wall, has until now denied mutilating her body.

In earlier police questioning, the 46-year-old said she had died in an accident when a heavy submarine hatch fell on her head, but he has now changed his story to say she died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police said in a statement.

"He has now explained that Kim Wall died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine at a time when he was on deck," police said. "Furthermore, Peter Madsen has admitted that he later dismembered her corpse and spread the body parts in Koge Bay" off Copenhagen.

Police also said Madsen was suspected of having "sexual relations other than intercourse ... under particularly aggravated circumstances, based on the 14 stab wounds to and around Kim Wall’s genital area."

That was believed to have taken place shortly after her death, police said. Prosecutors have previously said they believe Madsen killed Wall as part of a sexual fantasy, then dismembered her body and tossed the parts into the sea.

Investigators found a hard disk in Madsen’s workshop that contained fetish films in which women were tortured, decapitated and burned alive. Madsen has denied any sexual relations with Wall, and insisted the hard drive did not belong to him.

Wall failed to return from an interview with Madsen on board his homemade submarine on August 10. Her headless torso was found floating in Koge Bay off Copenhagen on August 21, and her head, legs and clothes were recovered in plastic bags in the same waters on October 7.

Wall, 30, worked as a freelance journalist based in New York and China, and her articles were published in the Guardian, The New York Times and others. Madsen, a 46-year-old self-taught engineer who is married, has been held in custody since August 11 and has changed his version of events several times.