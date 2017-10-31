Ravil helps ACCA Cams crush Faculty Cams

KARACHI: Ravil with his all-round performance helped ACCA Cams crush Faculty Cams by 10 wickets in Cams T20 tournament here on Monday.Faculty Cams batting first posted 102-4 in 20 overs. Shahzad Chamdia smashed 41 off 27 balls. Ravil bagged 2-26 in 4 overs. ACCA cams reached the target in just 10 overs. Ravil made unbeaten 51 laced with three boundaries and six sixes. Jonathen scored 39.