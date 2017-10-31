Tue October 31, 2017
Sports

October 31, 2017

STA conducts umpiring course

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) conducted a 10-day Umpiring Course at Union Club (Theory) and Karachi Gymkhana (practical) on during the Beaconhouse Open National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship.

Khalid Rehmani, ITF qualified Referee, was the instructor. Those who passed the course were Ansa Noor, Shumaila Rashid, Aqsa Rashid, Raeesa Zareen, Khalida Bibi, Abdul Moiz, Rehan Akram, and Aysha Yousuf. All of these participants are nominated as STA level one umpires.

